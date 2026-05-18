2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams that need to embrace a major tank

Given how many teams are in the league and how tough it is to build a competitive roster, there are always a slew of teams that have plans on winning a lot of games, but never do. For the most part, the main reason why NFL teams aren't winning consistently is the quarterback position.

There may only truly be 12 legitimate franchise quarterbacks in the league right now, and perhaps even less than are capable of leading their team to a Super Bowl. This leaves a tier of teams hovering in something I have called the 'irrelevant middle,' a tier where you clearly aren't bad enough for a top pick in the NFL Draft, but also not nearly good enough to win it all.

To be blunt, these teams need to quit trying to hang with the juggernauts and should instead embrace a rebuild. We've power-ranked teams across the league that must do this for 2026.

Which NFL teams need to embrace the tank for the 2026 season?

6. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons figure to start one of Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. this upcoming season, which is a major problem. The ideal scenario might be if Penix wins the job and suddenly puts it all together in a breakout season, but that doesn't feel likely.

The Falcons have struggled since the prime Matt Ryan days and just haven't been able to put any sort of viable quarterback solution on the field. Embracing the tank for what could be a loaded quarterback class in 2027 is a wise idea.

5. Minnesota Vikings

In a similar situation, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback inconsistencies hit a boiling point during the 2025 season, and you really have to wonder just how much this team has regretted not retaining Sam Darnold.

Kyler Murray is the likely starter, but he's really never cemented himself as an unquestioned quarterback. On paper, the Vikings aren't overly threatening, either. Sure, Minnesota could mess around and win 9 or 10 games, but that feels like the ceiling.