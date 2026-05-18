2026 NFL Season: Ceiling and floor record predictions for every NFC team

The NFC was most certainly a shocking conference in 2025, and there is no reason to believe that it won't be something similar in 2026. Beyond that, there's also going to be some solid, perhaps even winning teams that miss the playoffs.

Even with the NFL having gone to a seven-team playoff format years ago, the amount of competition in this league leaves some competent teams on the outside looking in, and given how many players are on an NFL roster, building a winning team is incredibly difficult.

Let's make our ceiling and floor record predictions for each team in the NFC for 2026, as we recently did for the AFC.

Ceiling and floor record predictions for each team in the NFC for 2026

Arizona Cardinals

Ceiling: 5-12

Floor: 0-17

Not only may the Cardinals already have six losses set to come thanks to being in the loaded NFC West, but this team might also sport the worst roster in the NFL. They have a first-year coaching staff and no competent quarterback situation in sight. This could be a brutal, long year. At best, things come together, and the Cardinals find a way to win a handful of contests.

Atlanta Falcons

Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 5-12

The Falcons should be hoping that Michael Penix Jr wins the starting job and breaks out in a major year three, as the team does sport enough talent to win the NFC South. Tua Tagovailoa is also in the quarterback room, and getting slightly-above-average quarterback play is really the ceiling here, as neither Penix nor Tagovailoa are trending in the right direction.

Carolina Panthers

Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 3-14

The Panthers won just eight games in 2025 and won the NFC South. That won't happen again, but quarterback Bryce Young taking another step in the right direction could have the Panthers flirting with double-digit wins, but a clear ceiling present with the player does give the Panthers an obvious limitation.

Young and the coaching staff regress big-time in a potential 3-14, 'floor' season.

Chicago Bears

Ceiling: 14-3

Floor: 8-9

The Bears offense takes a massive step forward, and the defense enjoys a similar fate in a major 14-3 season, which would likely be enough for the top NFC seed in the playoffs. However, the defensive changes not coming together and Caleb Williams not progressing in the right direction could have the floor in sight.