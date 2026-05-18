2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams that need to embrace a major tank

4. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have also been a team that has struggled to figure out a long-term quarterback situation, and this has been the case since the days of Andrew Luck. The team did seem to go backwards into a viable solution in 2025, as Daniel Jones was playing at a near-MVP level before a second-half collapse.

Now recovering from a torn Achilles, it feels like Jones is an average option, at best, for the Colts. The roster is rather solid, but nothing special, and General Manager Chris Ballard's hands are all over this operation.

At some point, the Colts need to get more serious about the quarterback situation, as even the swing on Anthony Richardson felt rather disappointing and a massive reach.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh might be the best example in the NFL of a team that needs to embrace the tank. This franchise has tried to field respectable teams year after year without embracing a viable quarterback solution. It's now becoming a running joke that the Steelers are going to win 9 or 10 games most years and get throttled in the playoffs.

Yet another team that hasn't had a viable solution since the prime days of a former franchise great, the Steelers need to stop this Band-Aid quarterback nonsense and invest legitimate resources into a future rookie.

2. Miami Dolphins

Maybe a bottom-3 team in the NFL right now, the Miami Dolphins did begin to embrace the tank this offseason, but signing Malik Willis just felt like weird timing given the other offseason moves. With a new front office and coaching staff, this could be as logical a team as any that does not need to have winning top of mind for 2026.

1. Arizona Cardinals

We could be looking at a team that struggles to win one game in 2026, in the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals surely see where they are right now and are perhaps internally talking about how to approach the 2027 offseason.

The team is fielding a bottom-3 quarterback room, a bottom-5 roster, and also happen to be in the best division in football. Yes, the Cardinals are going to try to win some games in 2026, but a silent tank is what this team needs to embrace.

The 2027 NFL Draft seems to project to be rather strong at quarterback, so, like other teams on this list, targeting someone in next year's draft could be a legitimate long-term solution.