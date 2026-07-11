2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with new starting quarterbacks

3. New York Jets - Geno Smith

The New York Jets swung a trade for Geno Smith in the offseason, and while it may seem insane to say, Smith is going to likely be an upgrade over what the Jets had in the 2025 season. To be fair to New York, this roster does sport a good bit of talent. The offensive line is youthful and does have the nucleus to be a stable unit for the long-term.

The wide receiver room, tight end unit, and running back room all have younger talent as well, and it's really not a stretch to think that this team could truly be a legitimate franchise quarterback away. The Jets may have the 'best' talent of the 'worst' teams in the league, if that makes sense.

I do have questions about Aaron Glenn and if he's the right head coach for the job, but the Jets could be a frisky team in 2026 and perhaps steal a win or two from a playoff team.

2. Atlanta Falcons - Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa should win the Atlanta Falcons quarterback job this offseason. From the 2022-2024 seasons, Tagovailoa went 25-16 as a starter, made the Pro Bowl, and had a 102.5 passer rating. During this three-year stretch, he led the NFL in passing yards, completion percentage, and passer rating.

We can't pretend like Tagovailoa hasn't been a good quarterback before, and with the Falcons having a rather strong supporting cast on offense, that Tagovailoa of a few years ago is possible with the Falcons in 2026.

At best, he reaches near that level and the Falcons win 10-ish games and capture the NFC South title. However, he was a disappointment in 2025, and that's pretty much the reason why the Dolphins got rid of him.

For the time being, since he's such a question mark, we don't have a viable argument to rank the Falcons any higher than this.

1. Minnesota Vikings - Kyler Murray

The Minnesota Vikings finished with nine wins last year in a rather interesting season. The Vikings managed to win their final five games of the season, salvaging a winning record, even if it did not end in the playoffs. This team does have a proper coaching staff, a top-10 defense, and enough talent on offense for Kyler Murray to play awesome football this year.

Murray has been a good quarterback throughout his NFL career, but he's never really broken through into anything more. He does have the skill set to be a top-10 player at the position, though. Given the Vikings recent success, Murray being a rock-solid quarterback already, and the other teams with brand-new starting quarterbacks, Minnesota is the 'best' of this group.