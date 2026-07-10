2026 NFL Predictions: NFC North could be on the cusp of making league history

A few divisions across the league are in better shape than others. The AFC West, for example, saw three teams make the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season. Kansas City, Los Angeles, and Denver all finished with double-digit wins, securing a playoff berth.

In the 2025 NFL Season, all of Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco in the NFC West clinched a spot in the playoffs, which was notable. Back in 2020, the NFL moved to a seven-team playoff format. This meant that the league would expand the Wild Card race from two to three teams, but the No. 1 seed in both conferences would only get the bye.

Before, we saw the No. 1 and 2 seeds getting a bye, and the Wild Card group only being two teams from each conference. As we approach the 2026 NFL Season, there is a notable playoff scenario that has not happened, and it appears that the NFC North would be capable of this.

All four NFC North teams could make the playoffs in the 2026 NFL Season

Since the NFL expanded to a 7-team playoff format, we have yet to see an entire division making it, and it's obviously possible now. The first four seeds are the division winners, and that can't be changed, obviously, but the three Wild Card teams makes it possible for an entire division to get in.

The scenario would be, for example, the Detroit Lions winning the division in 2026 and all of Green Bay, Chicago, and Minnesota securing a Wild Card spot. In 2025, the Bears won the division and the Packers earned a Wild Card spot, but the Lions and Vikings missed the playoffs.

Funnily enough, in 2024, Detroit and Minnesota were the top finishers in the NFC North, and the Packers were a Wild Card team, but since that time, all four NFC North teams have made the playoffs. Furthermore, in 2025, all four teams finished with a winning record. Chicago had 11 wins, and all of Green Bay, Minnesota, and Detroit finished with 9 wins.

The unlikely event of an entire division making the playoffs would also require the other three divisions to falter a bit outside of the division winner. With the NFC West being quite loaded, it may not be likely for the NFC North to do some damage, but you never know...

Chicago's 11-win season in 2025 was highlighted by an improved offense and a defense excelling at creating turnovers. The Packers have been a competent franchise for years and simply know how to win football games. Detroit won 27 regular season games across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, winning the division both years.

The Vikings have been an up-and-down franchise, finishing 14-3 in 2024 but regressing to 9-8 in 2025. However, Minnesota did win five games in a row to end the season, so as a whole, the North was in a good spot in terms of total team talent.

This would be a fun thing to see happen in 2026. And as long as the NFL keeps this current playoff format up, or even expands it by another team, at some point, we should see an entire division making the playoffs.