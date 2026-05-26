2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best guards as the offseason rolls on

We recently took a look at some of the best left tackles in the NFL, so we'll continue our massive NFL power rankings series, and also continue looking at the offensive line. In today's league, not having a competent offensive line is a death sentence for many teams.

And there does seem to be a notable shortage of quality players along the offensive line, so we have seen teams struggle to field solid units. This also makes it more impressive that teams like the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos are consistently able to field top-tier units for multiple years in a row.

Let's power-rank the 10 best guards in the NFL, and as we have done for much of our power rankings series, we'll look at 2025 performance and also consider the total body of work for the player.

2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best guards in the league as the offseason rolls on

10. Damien Lewis, Carolina Panthers

Oddly enough, Damien Lewis has started exactly 16 games every NFL season but one, back in 2021. He finished up his second year for the Carolina Panthers in 2025 and now has 93 regular-season starts under his belt in just six seasons.

Consistently solid as a pass blocker and a run blocker, Lewis is also just 29 years old, so this is the type of player that could continue to sustain success well into his 30s.

9. Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Smith is a stud guard for the Dallas Cowboys, and he's paid like one. The three-time Pro Bowler has started 32 regular-season games over the past two seasons and is only set to play in his age-25 season in 2026.

Smith also has tackle flexibility, which is a huge plus for any offensive line. He's got the accolades and has the high-end, sustained play to back up this stellar ranking, landing inside the top-10 of our guard power rankings.

For all the hate that the Cowboys sometimes get, they typically draft better than many teams. Smith is, weirdly, one of three Tylers who start along the offensive line, joining Booker and Guyton.