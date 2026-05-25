2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best left tackles

Left tackle is one of the most important positions in sports. Let's rank the best in the league for the 2026 NFL Season. The entirety of this league revolves around the quarterback position, as no team is going to sustain success without high-end quarterback play, but getting to that level does require teams to field a competent offensive line.

And, unless a quarterback is left-handed, that left tackle position protects the blindside of the passer, so it's extremely important, but it does seem like offensive line play across the league has been down for a while now. This benefits the teams that consistently have top offensive lines, obviously.

Even with a shortage of quality offensive linemen in the NFL, there are a ton of quality left tackles. As the 2026 NFL Offseason continues, we power-ranked the best in the league. We've based our rankings on 2025 but have also taken a bigger-picture look, as many of the left tackles on this list have a ton of football under their belts.

Power-ranking the best left tackles in the NFL for the 2026 season

8. Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Rashawn Slater, when on the field, is one of the very best tackles in the NFL, but that's the problem. Slater has already missed a ton of time in his young career, but that also does prove just how good he is, as the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line has been a disaster with Slater not in the lineup.

Despite being on the fringe in terms of size for the position, Slater holds up well and is both solid in pass blocking and run blocking. Given his recent injury, a patellar tendon rupture, the odds that he returns to form might be a little lower, but he still deserves his flowers.

7. Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

Dion Dawkins is a better pass blocker than run blocker, but what has made him so good is how long he's sustained this high level of play. Dawkins is a five-time Pro Bowler who has started double-digit games in each year of his career. He's played nine years in the NFL and already has well over 150 total starts between the regular and postseason.