2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best guards as the offseason rolls on

4. Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

We're now approaching the 'big 4' at the position, and you could truly have these guards ranked in any order, and I'd not argue with you. Quenton Nelson comes in at No. 4 in our power rankings, and he's been so good for so long, that I think he's entered into that 'name' tier, meaning his name is carrying a lot of wait, and we kind of just assume that he's going to be a top player at the position.

That usually isn't always the case, but it is with Nelson. Coming into the NFL back in 2018, he was absolutely seen as one of the 'can't-miss' prospects that year, and all he's done is make eight Pro Bowls. He's only set to play in his age-30 season and has been a Pro Bowler in each year of his career.

3. Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Chris Lindstrom has been a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro, and he's accomplished all of this over the last four years, which is a neat mark of consistency. Lindstrom helps anchor one of the best offensive lines in the NFL in Atlanta.

He's missed just one game the past six seasons and is only set to play in his age-29 season. Both Nelson and Lindstrom are both trending toward being Hall of Famers when it's all said and done.

2. Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos

Quinn Meinerz was a finalist for the Protector of the Year award, and he's been a first-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons. Oddly enough, while he was an All-Pro in 2024, he was not a Pro Bowler. Meinerz hasn't missed a start the past three seasons and was also a third-round pick, so he wasn't necessarily a top guard prospect coming into the NFL.

Excelling at both run blocking and pass protection, Meinerz is No. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Joe Thuney, Chicago Bears

Winning the league's first Protector of the Year award in 2025, Joe Thuney is a future Hall of Famer and has been doing his thing in the NFL for 10 years now. He's been a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons, missing just two career regular-season games across his career.

One of the ultimate examples of stability and consistency in all of professional sports, Thuney takes our top spot.