2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best cornerbacks

9. Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

Across the first three seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers, Jaycee Horn played in 3, 13, and 6 games, so he simply could not stay on the field consistently. However, he's played in 15 and 16 games the past two seasons, and he's made two Pro Bowls those years as well.

Horn had a career-high five interceptions in 2025, also racking up eight passes defended and 37 total tackles. We're now finally seeing Horn put together what we all knew was there - it was simply the injuries getting in his way early in his career.

8. Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

A Pro Bowler all three years of his career, Devon Witherspoon has struggled to stay on the field at times, but he's among the best in the league at what he does, and he's a huge reason why the Seattle Seahawks defense was so dominant in 2025.

He's had no fewer than 72 tackles in any year of his career, so he's always making a play close to the ball. He added a second-team All-Pro to his accomplishments in 2025, along with an additional four passes defended and 17 total tackles in the Seahawks Super Bowl run in 2025.

7. Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Denzel Ward has been in the NFL since 2018 and isn't even yet 30 years old. Ward has had either two or three interceptions in every year of his career but one, and 2025 was actually the first season of his career without hitting double-digit passes defended.

Through 110 regular season games, Ward has 18 interceptions, 104 passes defended, and 361 total tackles. An insanely athletic cornerback with outstanding coverage abilities, Ward continues to churn out great seasons.

He's a five-time Pro Bowler and has allowed an opposing passer rating of 75.3. The former fourth overall pick has lived up to his NFL Draft billing and is No. 7 in our power rankings.