2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best cornerbacks

6. Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs

Trent McDuffie has been a first and second-team All-Pro in his career, but he's oddly never been named to the Pro Bowl. Traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, McDuffie is a bit undersized but can play in the slot and on the outside.

He doesn't have gaudy statistics, but that's also the point with many of the best cornerbacks in the league, and he's not the last one on this list that doesn't have eye-popping numbers.

There's also a reason why one of the best General Managers in the NFL, Les Snead, gave up what he did to acquire McDuffie. Common sense would tell us that he's one of the best in the league.

5. Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

Quinyon Mitchell was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2025. He's played in 16 games in both seasons, but through two years, despite having 29 passes defended, he has zero career interceptions.

He makes up for that by being sensational in coverage. He allowed an opposing completion percentage of just 44.3 percent in 2025, while also allowing a passer rating of 63.7 in coverage.

It's also not a shock that the Philadelphia Eagles have had a top defense in both seasons of Mitchell's career thus far. His ability to hang tight in coverage has a ripple effect throughout the entire unit.

4. Sauce Gardner, Indianapolis Colts

Sauce Gardner only played in 11 games this past season, and wasn't exactly filling up the stat sheet, but he was dealing with injury, and also got traded from the New York Jets to the Indianapolis Colts.

Clearly among the best in the NFL, Gardner is likely going to enjoy a much more consistent, complete season in 2026 since it'll be his first full offseason with the Colts.

Gardner oddly only has three career interceptions, but he has 49 passes defended in four seasons, so he is able to make plays on the ball time and time again. Gardner is big and quite physical as well, and was a borderline-elite cornerback as a rookie in 2022.