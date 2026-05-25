2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best left tackles

3. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Through six seasons in the NFL, Tristan Wirfs has played both tackle spots, and he's amassed five Pro Bowls and two All-Pros with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wirfs felt like a player that was always going to be a great pro when he came into the league out of Iowa back in 2020.

He's made the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons and may actually be the most athletic tackle in the NFL. Still just 27 years old, Wirfs is the type of player who could still remain this good well into his 30s. He's helped anchor some of the more underrated offensive lines with the Buccaneers, and, according to PFF's data, graded out as the 2nd-best tackle in the NFL in 2025.

2. Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

One of my favorite players in the NFL, Penei Sewell comes in at No. 2 in our power rankings, and since the Detroit Lions took right tackle Blake Miller in the 2026 NFL Draft, it's very likely that Sewell's home is now going to be on the left side.

Through five seasons, Sewell has played in all but two games, racking up four Pro Bowls and three All-Pros, which he has accumulated over the past four seasons. Now likely staying at left tackle for the rest of his career, Sewell can continue to build up a future Hall of Fame legacy, as he doesn't even turn 26 years old until October of 2026.

1. Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos

Garett Bolles is turning 34 years old soon but is coming off the best season of his career. Earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors, Bolles has started in every game for the Denver Broncos the past three seasons despite playing in just five games back in 2022.

Bolles' career notably started off quite rocky, as he became synonymous with holding penalties, but he shrugged those off in a breakout season back in 2020, earning his first of two long-term extensions with the Broncos. He graded out as PFF's best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL this past season and is anchoring the league's best offensive line in Denver.

Despite approaching his mid-30s, Bolles has shown no signs of slowing down and his first in our left tackle power rankings for 2026.