2026 NFL Season: Full season predictions with records, playoffs, and Super Bowl

With OTAs starting to begin across the NFL, the bulk of the offseason is upon us. The summer months will soon be here, so many camps and other activities will begin as well. With free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft behind us, the main roster shifting has also ended.

There could still be some trades that go down, and there are enough free agents left on the market to help out certain teams, but much of the roster movement that we have left may only occur when injuries inevitably happen, which is an unfortunate part of the game.

As the 2026 NFL Offseason continues, let's dive into our full season predictions, which include records, playoffs, and the Super Bowl champion.

Full season predictions for 2026 including records, playoffs, and the Super Bowl

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: 11-6

Dealing with a ton of injuries in 2025, the Baltimore Ravens regress to the mean in that regard, and, with a new head coach in Jesse Minter, a defensive guru, being a more balanced team is on the table, and a return atop the AFC North takes place.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10-7

The Cincinnati Bengals remade defense is going to be enough for this team to sneak into the playoffs in 2026. Cincy hasn't made the postseason since 2022, so this would be a welcome result.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-10

Even with Aaron Rodgers back in the mix, the Pittsburgh Steelers just aren't threatening on either side of the ball and will take a notable step back in the loaded AFC for 2026, finishing with a losing record for the first time since 2003.

Cleveland Browns: 4-13

Cleveland's defense is formidable, but the quarterback position might be the worst in the league, so the Browns are going to struggle on offense and only scrape together a handful of wins in 2026.