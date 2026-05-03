2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best QBs as offseason rolls on

No one ever truly seems to agree on who the best quarterbacks in the NFL are. There are a ton of competent passers, but there aren't many truly elite, difference-making passers in the league right now.

And we're beginning to see teams only being able to get far in the playoffs with top-notch quarterback. There isn't a secret formula to bypass this, either. Teams that don't boast one of the better quarterbacks in the league do need to consider making bold moves until they find one.

But it's obviously easier said than done. Let's power rank the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL for the 2026 season.

2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best quarterbacks as the offseason rolls on

10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ending the year as an MVP candidate, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars really began to heat up as the season progressed. Sure, they lost in the Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills, but Lawrence was playing at an extremely high level. You'd ideally like to see Lawrence sustain this for a majority of the season, so his ceiling is capped for now.

9. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

It's time people put down their biases with Bo Nix. Yes, the Denver Broncos offensive line and defense are elite, but we've seen Nix carry this team on his back time and time again, and this rung especially true against the Bills in the Divisional Round. Nix has also dealt with some below-average play from his playmakers each year of his career - it's why the team went out and added Jaylen Waddle in a trade.

A legitimate dual-threat quarterback, Nix is among the best in the league.

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

One of the best passers from the pocket, Dak Prescott is continually an efficient player, but he did have to deal with some league-worst defensive play from hsi teammates in 2025. As long as the Dallas Cowboys defense is average, they'll be fine. Prescott has proven to be a high-volume, prolific passer. He's also got a long track record of being on winning teams, so let's not overthink this here.

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff continues to fly under the radar. He's thrown no fewer than 29 touchdown passes in four-straight seasons, and has a whopping 101 touchdown passes the past three seasons. With a 90-60-1 career record, and only being set to enter his age-32 season, Goff is likely going to end his career very high atop some all-time quarterback categories. He's been very, very good for a while now.