2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best QBs as offseason rolls on

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

I get that last year was tough for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, but Jackson was also playing at an MVP level in 2024 and did win the award in 2023. A future Hall of Famer, Jackson is already the best dual-threat quarterback of all-time, and it's not a stretch to think that he could eventually hit 10,000 rushing yards, but we've really seen his passing explode in recent years. Jackson is still elite.

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Perhaps one of the best pocket passers of this generation, Joe Burrow has unfortunately had to deal with dysfunctional Cincinnati Bengals teams, as they've missed the playoffs three years in a row now. The front office did invest big-time on the defensive side of the ball, so that streak could easily end in 2026.

When Burrow is healthy and on the field, there aren't many better players, period, in the league. He's a magician from the pocket and has a track record of high-end production to back it up.

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has had some down seasons, statistically speaking, over the past few seasons, and he was having to do quite a lot of heavy-lifting for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025. Coming back from a torn ACL, likely in the early stages of 2026, Mahomes is still Mahomes, but the early-career production has kind of disappeared, so I'm not sure it's accurate to give him that top spot now.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Once again playing out of his mind, Josh Allen continues to stack elite years at the position, and he did win his first MVP in 2024. The issue for the Buffalo Bills, obviously, has been not being able to get over the hump in the playoffs. Allen's production and performance in big moments can't be denied, though, and his physical presence has always made him an elite threat with his legs.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Finishing in second place in the MVP race in 2025 to our top-ranked quarterback, Drake Maye and the New England Patriots had an incredibly easy schedule, we can't deny talent when we see it. Maye has all the physical tools to be a top quarterback in this league for a decade, and we got a glimpse of that in 2025.

Maye's production was out of this world, and while the Pats' schedule does get harder in 2026, it's hard to envision Maye isn't again among the best in the league.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The winner of the MVP in 2025, Matthew Stafford continues to build a case to be a Hall of Famer, but another Super Bowl win was just out of reach for the Los Angeles Rams last year. Given Stafford's age, it's worth wondering if he could replicate his 2025 season in 2026, but there really wasn't much of a question here - Stafford flirted with 50 touchdown passes and was playing the best football of his career.