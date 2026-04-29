2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best rosters after NFL Draft

Without a well-built roster, no team is going to suceed on the field, but there's also so much more that goes into winning in the NFL. Having a strong coaching staff, competent quarterback play, and being stout in the trenches also factor into winning.

And it's really not a shock that the teams with the best rosters and best quarterback play are the ones standing in the end. In 2025, we saw the Seattle Seahawks throttle the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. While Seattle did not have the best quarterback in the league, the team sported some of the best roster talent in the NFL, especially along the defensive line.

With the 2026 NFL Draft behind us, let's get into power-ranking the very best rosters in the NFL.

Power ranking the league's best rosters following the 2026 NFL Draft

5. Seattle Seahawks

Just mentioning the Seahawks above, this team is built the right way, as General Manager John Schneider has a long history of hitting home runs in the NFL Draft, but he's also made some other stellar moves like swapping Geno Smith for Sam Darnold, and hiring Mike Macdonald to replace Pete Carroll.

Seattle wins with its defense, as it's an explosive, hard-hitting unit spilling over with talent, but offensively, this team wins with one of the very best wide receivers in the NFL, and a quarterback in Sam Darnold who can throw the ball down the field better than most. With some more talent needed along the offensive line and at running back, Seattle isn't quite the best.

Injuries have gotten in the way of the Detroit Lions the past two seasons, but on paper, this team is elite. The offensive line has been a strength of this team for years. The weaponry on offense is rivaled by virtually no one, and Jared Goff makes it all go as one of the best pure pocket passers in the NFL.

Despite the defense not holding up their end of the bargain recently, they have All-Pro-caliber players in all three phases with Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, and Kerby Joseph. Health is the main concern with the Lions, and if the team can simply stay on the field, they'll make a deep playoff run.