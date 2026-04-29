2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best rosters after NFL Draft

3. Houston Texans

You really just have to hand it to GM Nick Caserio for the outstanding work he has done building this roster. The main thing holding this team back has been CJ Stroud. Outside of an all-time rookie season, Stroud has honestly been rather average in 2024 and 2025.

Still, though, Houston has won double-digit games the past three seasons and have advanced into the AFC Divisional Round during that time, too. On offense, we saw Caserio shore up the offensive line with Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, and the weapons like Nico Collins and David Montgomery are rock-solid players.

Defensively, you simply cannot find a weakness. The secondary is stacked with multiple impact starters, and the pass-rush, led by Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., might just be the best duo in the NFL. There really isn't any more room for Houston to make another move to actually improve this roster. It's simply elite.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos went into the 2026 NFL Offseason without a dire roster need, but the front office found a way to improve the roster. Trading for Jaylen Waddle was a stellar move to round-out the offense, and as a unit, Denver's trench play, collectively, is the best in the NFL.

The offensive liny has been the best pass-protecting unit in the league for multiple seasons, and the defense continues to lead the league in sacks. Denver's secondary also boasts a Defensive Player of the Year, and an elite safety duo with Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones.

Quarterback Bo Nix is ascending and clearly a franchise quarterback, so when you look at this roster as a whole, there simply isn't a notable weakness at this point, and it's also evidenced by the team's 2025 success.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams had a glaring need in the secondary, but GM Les Snead went out and made two slam-dunk moves to fix the cornerback position, trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson.

Los Angeles' defensive line is youthful, explosive, and skilled, and the offensive line has helped protect MVP Matthew Stafford at a high level. Sure, you might want a boost in the wide receiver room, but collectively, the Rams are one of the best in the league.

The receiver duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams is lethal, and Kyren Williams has been a steady, 1,000-yard presence in the backfield for years now.

The Rams simply do not have a weakness on paper heading into 2026 and take the top spot in our roster power rankings.