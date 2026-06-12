2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's most dominant pass rushers

Without a competent pass rush, no NFL defense is going to find the success they desire. Getting to the quarterback is one of the single-most important things that a team has to do, period. Finding the franchise quarterback and protecting him are the two most important, but being able to get to the quarterback is right there.

Fortunately for a handful of teams, they've typically had no problem rushing the passer in recent years. We've seen a ton of investment along the defensive line as teams seek to field the most ferocious pass rush possible.

And even recently, a major trade involving one of the best players in the NFL and an elite pass rush took center stage this offseason and became the biggest move that any team has made in years, frankly. Let's continue our power rankings by ranking the best rushers in the NFL. We aren't going to factor in whether the players are more of a true EDGE or a defensive end - we're simply ranking the players who are the best at getting to the quarterback and creating havoc.

NFL power rankings, 2026: Ranking the best pass-rushers in the league

10. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby has been among the best rushers in the NFL for years now. He's not only elite against the run, but his explosive, athletic skill set has allowed him to get into the backfield with ease. He actually had more tackles for loss than quarterback hits in 2025, which is insane. Crosby added a modest 10 sacks as well.

The one thing that could go against Crosby is the number of snaps he has played throughout his career thus far. That might make it more likely that a quicker decline could happen.

9. Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans

Danielle Hunter finished third in the NFL in sacks in 2025, with 15. Hunter has been one of the more consistent defensive players in the NFL since being drafted and might have an outside shot at a future Hall of Fame bid. Hunter also added 15 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits, once again starting all 17 games.

He's paired up with Will Anderson, who is truly one of the very best in the league, so both players make the other's job a lot easier.