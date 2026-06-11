NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every NFC team by their best player

It sometimes feels impossible to sort through all of the top-notch players in the NFL, but that has not stopped us from churning out a ton of different versions of NFL power rankings this offseason. With the middle of June already approaching, the offseason is going to fly by the rest of the way.

We're all surely eager for football to start, but that's turned up about 10x for the players. We recently decided to power-rank each team in the AFC using their best player, and we've done the same with the NFC here.

Trying to juggle 2025 production and the player's total body of work, we've ranked all 16 NFC teams. All in all, the rankings did not vary that much from our normal power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the NFC based on each team's best player

16. Washington Commanders - Laremy Tunsil, LT

Let's kick things off with Laremy Tunsil at No. 16. Obviously, Tunsil is not a bad player, and that's an important distinction to make with these power rankings. He might be the 'worst' of the best, though. The five-time Pro Bowler has played for three different teams and has been a top left tackle for much of his career.

Tunsil does have an unfortunate history of penalties, and he's missed games in every season but two. He's played 10 years in the NFL and has started all 139 regular season games that he's appeared in. Tunsil is only set to be in his age-32 season in 2026, so he's still quite young by tackle standards as well.

There is reason to believe that he has another 3-5 years of high-end success. The Washington Commanders are a better team with Tunsil in the picture, but with an overall lack of elite, top-end talent, Tunsil is the one who stands out as their best player.