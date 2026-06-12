2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's most dominant pass rushers

4. Will Anderson, Houston Texans

Anderson is one of the very best at what he does. In 2025 for the Houston Texans, Anderson finished with 12 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 23 quarterback hits. Anderson is an explosive player who can also win with raw power. Through three years in the league, he's racked up 30 sacks, increasing that total each year of his career. He also has 46 tackles for loss and 64 quarterback hits.

Anderson also suited up for all 17 games in 2025, which was the first time in his career he did that.

3. Zach Allen, Denver Broncos

It's hard to find a decent spot for Zach Allen. A 3-4 defensive end, Allen does not have the gaudy sack totals, but he's led the NFL in quarterback hits in each of the last two seasons, topping out at 47 this year and 40 back in 2024.

Along with JJ Watt, Allen and the future Hall of Famer are the only two players in NFL history with multiple seasons of 40+ quarterback hits. Allen is a truly elite player and is honestly not far off slowly making some all-time history if he can sustain this for another couple seasons.

2. Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson comes in at No. 2 in our power rankings. Coming back strong in 2025, Hutchinson finished with 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 35 quarterback hits, which was good for third in the NFL. Hutchinson has done nothing but produce since being drafted back in 2022, and what might be even more impressive is how much production he had in 2024 before getting hurt.

In those five games in 2025, Hutchinson already had 7.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits.

In five games.

1. Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

It's not a shock that our No. 1 ranked player is Myles Garrett, who easily secured a Hall of Fame career in 2025, his final year with the Cleveland Browns. Garrett broke the single-season sack record, while also adding 33 tackles for loss and 39 quarterback hits.

Garrett has had double-digit sacks in every season but one, and has also amassed 149 tackles for loss and 239 quarterback hits as well. He's been a first-team All-Pro in five of the past six seasons and could end up.

Now on the Rams, Garrett is clearly a part of the best defensive line in football, and I am not sure it's a stretch to think that he could have an even strong year in 2026.