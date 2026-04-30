2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the most likely first-time MVP winners

4. Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title in 2025, but much of that was also due to a top-tier defense. Darnold did struggle to keep the ball out of harm's way, but even back in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, he's proven to be able to be a high-volume passer.

Now set to enter year two with many of the same weapons, it's worth wondering if Darnold's passing production can elevate a bit. He did throw 35 touchdown passes in 2024, and it'd be hard to not look at him as an MVP candidate if he had that type of season, especially if the Seahawks keep winning.

3. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has consistently been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL, but since he isn't a dual-threat passer, he's not necessarily propped up like others. He's also been around for 10 years now, so there just isn't a lot of the media push coming his way.

However, Goff is a high-end passer and has put up MVP-caliber numbers before. Goff does get close to the MVP in 2026, the Detroit Lions will not only have to win a ton of games, which they've done before, but Goff will have to keep up this efficient pace through the air.

He's thrown no fewer than 29 touchdown passes in each of the last four seasons and has thrown 101 over the past three.

2. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Drake Maye finished second in the MVP voting in 2025, and while the New England Patriots schedule will be tougher, Maye has at least proved he can get close to winning the award. Maye is kind of a blend between guys like Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, and perhaps even Goff with his big frame, huge arm, and off-schedule ability.

He's got the makeup to be an MVP and is in a stable situation with Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator.

1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Given the defensive overhaul that the Cincinnati Bengals underwent this offseason, Joe Burrow is in an ideal position to win the MVP this year, and he's the top player in our power rankings. One of the best pocket passers in recent NFL memory, Burrow has sometimes struggled to stay on the field, and the Bengals front office hasn't exactly done Burrow many favors.

But this team did make the Super Bowl in 2021 and got back to the AFC title game in 2022. They've won at a high level before, and this group, on paper at least, could be the most talented Burrow has been a part of. He would be a wise player to look at in 2026 as a potential MVP winner.