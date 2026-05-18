2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as OTAs begin

With OTAs across the NFL set to begin, another major landmark in the NFL offseason has hit. Before you know it, we'll be talking about Week 1 being right around the corner. Amidst all of the power rankings we've done, taking a look at the top head coaches in the NFL is a good idea.

Without a strong head coach, no NFL team is going to sustain any sort of success, and it's clear that there aren't 32 solidified head coaches in the NFL. Finding the right coach isn't quite as hard as finding the franchise quarterback, but it's not easy.

Let's power-rank all 32 head coaches in the NFL for the 2026 season, using the coaches' tenure, thus far in their career, as the primary basis for these rankings, but taking a peek back at 2025 is also considered here, too.

Updated NFL head coach rankings as OTAs begin for 2026

Unranked: Mike LaFleur, Jesse Minter, Joe Brady, Todd Monken, Klint Kubiak, Jeff Hafley

There are going to be six first-time head coaches in the NFL for 2026, so we have not assigned them a ranking. It wouldn't necessarily be fair or accurate to give a ranking to any of the coaches listed above until they actually begin coaching games and building something notable, one way or another.

Someone like LaFleur with the Arizona Cardinals could be a rough situation, as the Cardinals were the last team to hire a head coach, and could be the worst team in the NFL right now, and might be one of the worst teams in professional sports.

Minter headed to Baltimore after a great stint as the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator, so finding year one success could be likely. Brady and Monken are two sharp offensive minds, and Brady takes over for a Buffalo Bills team that gets into the playoffs each year.

Kubiak is the son of Gary Kubiak and just won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Hafley, after a solid tenure as the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator, heads over to try and revive the Miami Dolphins franchise.