2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated head coach rankings as OTAs begin

4. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton's Denver Broncos likely would have made the Super Bowl had Bo Nix not broken his ankle in the AFC Divisional Round. Payton's teams have won 8, 10 and 14 regular season games in his three years on the job, which only further proves that Payton is still among the best in the NFL.

On paper, the Broncos are as talented as they were in 2025, and it really would not be a shock if Denver managed to win it all in 2026. Payton lands at No. 4 in our rankings.

3. Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Making it to the Super Bowl in his first year as the New England Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel's quick work with the franchise was insanely impressive, regardless of how easy the schedule was. Sure, the schedule gets a lot harder, but Vrabel has already been known as a coach who gets the most out of his players.

That should continue in 2026, but getting blown out in the big game is still notable and obviously doesn't do him any favors.

2. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams came within one game of the Super Bowl in 2025. McVay has already won the Super Bowl and may be well on his way to the Hall of Fame one day. A mastermind of an offensive coach, McVay's Rams are, on paper, the most talented team in the NFL, depending on who you ask.

The Rams have also been one of the winningest franchises in the NFL since McVay took over way back in 2017.

1. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks are doing just about everything right. Mike Macdonald's defense was impossible for the Patriots to figure out, and his tenure is off to a solid 24-10 start, as Seattle still won 10 games in his first year back in 2024.