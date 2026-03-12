2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated power rankings as free agency continues

16. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are no. 16 in our power rankings and have already made some notable defensive improvements with Rashan Gary and Jalen Thompson, who are two good players at positions of need. Dallas is clearly embracing this new era with Christian Parker as the defensive coordinator, and there are surely going to be more moves on the horizon.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers do not have a clear-cut quarterback solution, so they can be as aggressive as they want, but it's not going to matter unless the most important position in sports has some sort of direction for 2026.

14. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were able to re-sign Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, but they saw Nick Cross, Kwity Paye, and Michael Pittman Jr walk out the door. Sure, Pittman was traded, but this roster did not get better thus far. Indy again starting 7-1 in 2026 does not seem to be all that likely at this point.

13. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia is still a bit of a mess, as this is another roster that has gotten a bit worse this offseason, and we're still not sure if the quarterback is truly good enough to lead this team. There's also now another new offensive coordinator, so this could be another disjointed year where they still figure out how to win 10 games.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

You would have loved to see more of an interior offensive line investment thus far, but the front office could have another plan. At the moment, the Los Angeles Chargers don't feel all that different from how they ended their season.

11. Chicago Bears

Chicago could be players for Maxx Crosby if the Raiders would be willing to try a trade again. The defensive line still needs some help, and given how many close games this team won in 2025, there is reason to think that this team could also regress a bit, but they also are an 11-win team and the winners of the NFC North.

10. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay is again going to be a top team in the NFL, but it's worth wondering if the current coaching and front office regime is good enough to get this team over the hump. Everyone knows the Packers are good enough to make the playoffs, but this franchise needs to accomplish more.

9. Detroit Lions

I believe I am higher on the Lions than most, but they've gone through a bit of a roster transition this offseason already. General Manager Brad Holmes is still among the best in the NFL, so he's earned the benefit of the doubt here.