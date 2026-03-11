Cowboys still hammer away at defense in updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Dallas Cowboys, dare I say, have done well in free agency thus far. There are still a ton of moves that can be made, but the Cowboys have improved, and it's hard to go backwards at this point for the team.

The nice thing that sticks out with Dallas, or stuck out, is that they clearly didn't have many needs on the offensive side of the ball, as the offensive line is solid, running back Javonte Williams was extended, and the franchise tag was placed on George Pickens.

It's been, primarily, a defensive focus for the Cowboys, and now that the major avenues to improve are just about dried up, let's get into a quick Cowboys mock draft.

Dallas Cowboys still emphasize defense in latest NFL Mock Draft

12. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

It would be funny if the Cowboys did this, but in all seriousness, Dallas is really good at doing things you just do not expect.

With Pickens on the tag, there is no guarantee that he plays on that or is even on the roster when April rolls around. Dallas could simply build on a strength here and take Makai Lemon from USC.

Even if Pickens was still on the roster, this would be an unfair advantage the Cowboys would have over opposing defenses. It would be nearly impossible to cover all of CeeDee Lamb, Pickens, and Lemon.

20. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Avieon Terrell is the brother of AJ Terrell, a cornerback from the Atlanta Falcons. The younger Terrell has the ability to play in the slot and play on the outside, so this could instantly become a very valuable piece of the defense from day one.

Dallas has made a couple of notable secondary moves, signing two safeties in PJ Locke and Jalen Thompson. They add another defensive back and grab Terrell.