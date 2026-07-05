2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated quarterback rankings as training camp looms

28. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins is a fine quarterback at this point. He's quite a ways removed from his 'prime' years with the Minnesota Vikings, but there isn't anything wrong with Cousins sliding into that backup tier. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason but obviously is not their long-term answer. With Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings, Cousins making it through the season as the starter doesn't feel super likely, and seeing as he isn't more than a guy at this point, his stint as the Raiders starter could be short-lived.

27. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward made a lot of big-time throws during his rookie season, but he also endured a typical rookie quarterback season - a lot of forgettable moments mixed in with some encouraging stints. At this point with the second-year quarterbacks, we're just waiting to see if any of them make that year two jump that most teams look for.

Ward has all the physical tools and now has Brian Daboll calling the plays, so his chances at developing seem rather high. The Tennessee Titans also added Carnell Tate to the mix in the NFL Draft, and while the roster still needs another year, there is enough in place for Ward to shock some people.

26. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

The same argument we just used for Ward can also be used for Jaxson Dart, who is No. 26 in our power rankings. Dart was actually responsible for 24 total touchdowns across 14 games as a rookie. He only threw five interceptions, so he had nearly five times as many touchdowns as interceptions.

While Dart does need to learn how to protect himself better, which I guarantee has been a point of emphasis this offseason, he has the 'goods' and is someone who could easily take a sizeable step forward in 2026.

25. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough is another second-year quarterback that fits into this mold as well. Shough has a frisky style of play and saw his front office add Jordyn Tyson, Travis Etienne, and David Edwards to the offense this offseason.

Shough has plenty enough talent around him to soar in year two. He and the New Orleans Saints went 4-1 over the last five games, so this group ended the year on a high note and could end up making some noise in a very weak NFC South this season.