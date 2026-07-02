NFL Predictions: Predicting the top 5 QB rushing yards leaders for 2026

If there's one thing the NFL has plenty of going into the 2026 season, it's dynamic dual-threats at the quarterback position.

Every team wants a quarterback that can make plays outside the pocket, but some teams have playmakers who can legitimately elevate a running game and be threats to flip the field when they break contain. There are quarterbacks who can completely deflate a perfect defense with their escape-ability, and then there are some who fit the category of "cheat code" when it comes to running with the ball.

And those are the players we're focusing on in these NFL predictions. Although the field is deep and some notable players were omitted, we're going to do our best to predict the top 5 rushing yard leaders at the quarterback position for the 2026 season.

NFL Predictions: Predicting the top 5 quarterback rushing yards leaders in 2026

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Prediction: 600 rushing yards

Over the course of his NFL career, Josh Allen averages 627 rushing yards per 17 games played. Over the last three seasons, his highest total is 579, which came just last season. This is an element of Allen's game that was really unleashed when he got into the league, and has consistently been a weapon he is able to use in a variety of ways.

Allen may not be as fast as some of the other players on this list, but he's arguably just as dynamic nonetheless. He has 871 career rushing attempts, and 403 have gone for first downs with 79 going for touchdowns. There's a reason he's always in the MVP conversation.

4. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Prediction: 650 rushing yards

It felt like Jaxson Dart's ability as a dual-threat coming out of Ole Miss was perhaps a little bit slept on, because when he got to the NFL, that became an instant asset to his game.

Dart had 487 yards during his rookie season with 9 rushing touchdowns and showed he can be very dynamic, but the ability to run also became a bit of a cause for concern as well. Dart's fairly reckless style of running led to him being evaluated for concussions five times last season, even missing time during the season due to concussions.

Mismanagement of Dart's health and head injuries seemed to be a final straw for the Giants' organization, and he was fired during the season.

Still, the ability to run is part of Dart's game that will be utilized. John Harbaugh is used to having the running quarterback as part of his offensive arsenal.