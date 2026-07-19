2026 NFL Predictions: 1 bold prediction for each team as training camps begin

NFC North

Chicago Bears - Chicago wins more games than in 2025 but don't finish in first in the NFC North

To be honest with you, the Chicago Bears lucked out in the 2025 season, as they only won 11 games, but those 11 wins were enough to win the NFC North title, which is usually never the case. Back in the 2024 season, the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings had finished second in the division.

The Bears end up winning 12 games this year as a part of our bold predictions, but it's not going to be enough for the team to win the division for the second year in a row. At the same time it's an improved season from 2025, it's also not, if that makes sense.

Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love wins nine games as a starter for the fourth year in a row

In the first three years of his starting career, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has won exactly nine starts each season. He's started 15 games in each of the last two seasons, which is part of that, but why can't he do this for a fourth year in a row? The Packers have been the epitome of good for years now. The pattern continues in the 2026 season as further questions of how good Love can be continue to swirl over the heads of the franchise.

Minnesota Vikings - JJ McCarthy isn't on the roster by the time the trade deadline rolls around

The Vikings signed Kyler Murray and also have Carson Wentz in the quarterback room as well. Third-year player JJ McCarthy just has not panned out thus far, and with Max Brosmer already being in the room, the Vikings may have a viable QB3 in place already.

McCarthy doesn't make much noise this offseason, is soon an afterthought with the team, and the Vikings move forward with a QB room featuring Murray, Wentz, and Brosmer, trading McCarthy by the deadline.

Detroit Lions - Lions win 13 games and regain control of the NFC North title

The Detroit Lions are too good, in my opinion, to again only win nine games this coming season. They'll get healthier on defense, see that unit improve a bit, and regain control of the NFC North for the third time in four seasons.

The Lions are the best, most talented team in the division, having won 27 regular season games combined in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.