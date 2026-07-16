NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every QB/RB duo approaching training camp

The quarterback is the most important position in sports, period, and in today's NFL, we have seen a bit of a resurgence at the running back position. It seems like ever since defenses figured out how to take away the deep pass, offenses are correcting and now embracing the run a lot more than they have.

This could continue into the 2026 NFL Season, but there will always be high-end, prolific quarterbacks even if the run game continues to take center stage in this league. With training camp on the horizon for all 32 teams, let's take a deeper look at the quarterback and running back positions.

We've power-ranked all 32 QB/RB duos ahead of training camp. For this ranking, we've tried to best use the total body of work for the duos as the primary basis for our rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking each team by their QB/RB duo ahead of training camp

32. Deshaun Watson/Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Quinshon Judkins did do some neat things as a rookie for the Cleveland Browns, but Deshaun Watson, assuming he wins the starting job, is really dragging this ranking down. Watson hasn't been a competent player in years, and there also is no guarantee that Judkins can build on his rookie season, either.

31. Bryce Young/Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard is certainly a do. Rico Dowdle was the guy for the Carolina Panthers last year, but he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. In 2025, Hubbard averaged fewer than four yards per carry and only amassed 511 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in 15 games

30. Jaxson Dart/Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Both rookies in 2025, Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo were also hurt at one point during the season, with Skattebo suffering a season-ending injury. While the vibes with this duo could be high, the duo ranked among their peers is quite low right now. Skattebo doesn't really profile as a bell-cow running back in my opinion, and Dart does have to prove himself in a crucial second year.

29. Cam Ward/Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard is a lower ceiling, high floor running back who knows how to just barely run for 1,000 yards, but that's about it. Cam Ward is also an unproven player who did make some big-time throws here and there. I would be shocked if the Titans didn't try to make some sort of major running back move in the next year or so to make life easier for Ward as he continues to develop.