2026 NFL Predictions: 1 bold prediction for each team as training camps begin

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba has at least 1,700 yards for the second year in a row

I do have some questions about the Seattle Seahawks offense in 2026, as the run game could take a hit without Walker, and the receiving room is a bit top-heavy. With that being said, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an elite target. He won the Offensive Player of the Year award in the 2025 season and could be primed to get close to that again in 2026.

Smith-Njigba again hits the 1,700-yard mark as a receiver and continues to be Sam Darnold's top target in another insanely prolific season. The Seahawks may have to rely on throwing the ball a ton if the run game takes a hit without Walker.

Los Angeles Rams - Rams win the Super Bowl and Matthew Stafford retires

I guess the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl would not be the most shocking thing ever. If that does happen, could Matthew Stafford retire? There would be an argument to say yes, as Stafford likely is eyeballing another title, but many would also say 'why not one more year?' We're not professional athletes and have no idea how much being a professional football player could take away from the family side of things.

The Rams win the Super Bowl, and the future Hall of Famer in Stafford calls it a career.

San Francisco 49ers - Mike Evans regains his form and hits 1,000 receiving yards

Mike Evans had 1,000 receiving yards every year of his NFL career from 2014-2024, but he failed to hit that mark in the 2025 season, his final year with Tampa Bay. In his first year with the San Francisco 49ers, Evans gets back to his old ways and hits the 1,000-yard mark, becoming Brock Purdy's favorite target.

Arizona Cardinals - Cardinals become the first winless team in the 17-game era

The Arizona Cardinals just do not have much going for them in the 2026 season, unfortunately. The NFL has not seen a winless team in the 17-game era thus far, but the Cardinals could end up being that squad. With how loaded the NFC West is, the team may already have an 0-6 divisional record staring them in the face, and with a bottom-3 roster, bottom-3 quarterback room, and first-year coaching staff, there isn't much this team has going for them to win even one game this coming season.