NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking every team with a new head coach

Nearly one-third of the league decided that they needed to hire a new head coach this offseason, as the 2026 offseason ended up being one of the more active in recent memory due to this. Not only is finding the right quarterback incredibly challenging, but getting the head coach right is almost as tough.

There is always a good bit of head coach and quarterback turnover each year, and for many teams, those changes end up happening at the same time, which was the case for some teams that hired a new head coach this offseason. In keeping with the spirit of our frequent NFL power rankings with training camp approaching, we've ranked the 10 teams that have hired new head coaches.

And for the basis in our rankings, we're simply going to use how good this team appears to be right now, so it makes it a lot easier to assess.

Power-ranking all 10 teams that hired a new head coach for the 2026 NFL Season

10. Arizona Cardinals - Mike LaFleur

I have said this before, but there is a chance that the Arizona Cardinals become the first winless team in the 17-game era. It would be insane to witness, but not only are the Cardinals in the best division in the NFL, but they're also the worst teams in the league, creating a double whammy of 'bleh.'

If nothing else, the 2027 NFL Draft coul bring a potential franchise quarterback to the mix if the Cardinals are as bad as we expect. Mike LaFleur was also the last head coach hired this cycle, so it's almost as if the main candidates for head coaching jobs had no desire to go to Arizona.

He's obviously the brother of Green Bay Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur.

9. Cleveland Browns - Todd Monken

Todd Monken feels like a one-year thing for the Cleveland Browns, but he does have a long history of being a successful offensive assistant in this league, so there is always a chance that Monken is able to figure this offense out.

He's coming into a less-than-ideal situation, as the Browns have a bottom-3 quarterback room in the league, as Deshaun Watson hasn't been good in five years, and Shedeur Sanders isn't a starting-caliber quarterback.

Ideally, like the Cardinals, the Browns are bad enough to land a top pick in next year's NFL Draft, but that's really the only thing some of these teams have going for them right now, and seeing as the Browns also traded Myles Garrett, it's clear that this is a massive transition taking place and that this team isn't going to win many games this year.