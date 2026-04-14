2026 NFL Predictions: 4 teams that can double their win total from 2025

The 2025 NFL Season felt like one of the more competitive seasons we have seen in the league in quite some time. Breakout teams like the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks represented their conferences in the Super Bowl, but both squads had missed the playoffs entirely in 2024.

Even the Kansas City Chiefs, of all teams, missed the postseason for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, which was another example of many of a metric-ton of parity and overall unexpected scenarios developing.

This is absolutely going to carry over into the 2026 campaign. Teams get better. Teams get worse, and it's total chaos in the end. Let's look at some potential breakout teams and identify four that could double their win total from the prior season.

These four teams can double their win totals for the 2026 season

Tennessee Titans (3-14 in 2025)

We've touched on the Tennessee Titans many times before, and the one thing I keep coming back to is the team bringing in Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator to pair up with Cam Ward. The young quarterback really began to put things together down the stretch in 2025, and now with Daboll in the picture, a coach who has typically always excelled with young quarterbacks, a breakout is on the horizon.

But even on the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee will have a huge Robert Saleh influence and did remake their defensive line a bit. Not only that, but given how much cap space the Titans had coming into the offseason, the front office was able to go out and buy a ton of talent on the open market.

With the fourth overall pick, which could be for Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, the Titans could be rapidly approaching a year where things just take one giant step forward. This team isn't going to sneak into the playoffs or anything, but a modest improvement and winning at least six games is clearly on the table.