Cowboys become NFC East favorites with massive move in latest mock draft

With two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys can do a ton of damage and become NFC East favorites. As of now, Dallas has the best quarterback in the division and a now second-year head coach in Brian Schottenheimer who does appear to be the right man for the job.

With major defensive changes already happening, Dallas is attempting to retake control of the NFC East, and they could do so in an aggressive way in the NFL Draft:



"Safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State) and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) are believed to be players whom the Cowboys would maneuver for, as Dallas reportedly sees both as instant-impact game changers on defense." -- Jordan Reid

Dallas might be prepared to do what it takes to make the remaining moves on defense to become favorites. Let's see how that could look in the NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys massive trade up lands them a game-changing prospect to become NFC East favorites

4th Overall (via TEN) - Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (FL)

If the Cowboys like Rueben Bain Jr. enough to trade up for him, don't be shocked if Jerry Jones makes the move. Dallas has picks 12 and 20 in Round 1, so it's not like they don't have the ammunition to make this type of move.

Bain is an elite prospect and has bend that you simply don't see in pass-rushers. The Tennessee Titans, on the flip side of this deal, would be getting some extra draft capital to move down, suddenly having two first-round picks.

With Tennessee building for the future and Dallas clearly building for the present, these two teams could easily get together on a trade. Dallas has needed another pass-rusher ever since they traded Micah Parsons.

The Cowboys added Rashan Gary this offseason via trade and trade up in this mock draft for Bain.