2026 NFL Predictions: 4 teams that can double their win total from 2025

New York Giants (4-13 in 2025)

In a similar situation as the Titans, the Giants also have a young quarterback in Jaxson Dart who showed a lot of promise as a rookie. However, the team just has not been able to find coaching stability, and the roster is typically average at best.

With John Harbaugh now in the mix, the Giants have a proven, winning head coach who not only knows how to work with a young quarterback, but also has a long track record of winning. And to give this front office credit, there is a good bit of talent on this roster.

Like the Titans, the Giants aren't going to make the playoffs this year, as there has been a lot of change, and that sometimes takes a while to get going, but there's going to be an overwhelming sense of stability present with this franchise.

The 2027 season should be the year to keep an eye out for with this team, but it's reasonable to expect an eight-win season.

Cincinnati Bengals (6-11 in 2025)

The Cincinnati Bengals have now missed the playoffs three years in a row, only having the 2021 and 2022 seasons to show for in the playoffs during the Joe Burrow era, and it's really the same issue. Burrow struggled to stay healthy, and the defense was among the worst in the league.

The Bengals, unsurprisingly, spent a bit on the defensive side of the ball, and as long as Burrow can stay on the field, an the defense is average, the Bengals are going to again be a juggernaut. It's been easier said than done with this team, but they won't stay out of the playoffs forever.

Washington Commanders (5-12 in 2025)

An injury-plagued season for the Washington Commanders saw their record do a total 180. After a 12-win season back in 2024, the Commanders won just five times in 2025. General Manager Adam Peters correctly saw that his team needed more talent, so they went on a spending spree in free agency.

With a roster that looks a lot stronger than it did just a few months ago, the Commanders are primed to compete for a top spot in the NFC. And while Jayden Daniels struggled to stay healthy in 2025, there isn't anything that would prevent him from staying on the field in 2026.

Sometimes, injuries boil down to some bad luck. A regression to the mean for the roster in terms of all the injuries they sustained in 2025 would have this team back on track in 2026.