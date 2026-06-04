2026 NFL Predictions: 5 insanely bold season predictions as offseason rolls on

Two NFC West foes meet in the NFC Championship Game

During the 2025 season, we did see two NFC West foes in Los Angeles and Seattle meet in the NFC Championship Game, but in 2026, things will be the same, but different. Yes, the Rams will make it to the title game, but they'll be joined by the San Francisco 49ers, a team that, under Kyle Shanahan, does turn it up quite a bit in the playoffs.

The game will be in Los Angeles, and it'll end up being an all-time matchup between two masterminds in Shanahan and Sean McVay. At this point, it's nearly impossible to envision the NFC title game, at least, as not having at least one team from the NFC West.

The Rams are a rather easy argument to make - the team went all-out this offseason and shored up their roster big-time with Myles Garrett and a pair of former Chiefs cornerbacks. The offense is already top-tier, featuring the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford, elite weapons, and a steady offensive line.

Despite being among the most injured teams in the NFL this past season, San Francisco won 12 games. Adding veterans like Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, Dre Greenlaw, and Osa Odighizuwa this offseason gave the 49ers an infusion of reliable, experienced talent.

San Francisco and Los Angeles meet in the NFC Championship Game.

Los Angeles Rams beat Denver Broncos by 7 points in Super Bowl LXI

While Denver and Los Angeles meeting in the Super Bowl would not be a huge shock, we are making this prediction months in advance. The two teams that were the title game losers in 2025 make a run to the Super Bowl in our bold predictions.

On paper, the Broncos and Rams might be the two best teams in the sport, and it would not have been hard to see Denver in the big game had Bo Nix not broken his ankle. The Rams adding all they did this offseason also makes them a logical favorite.

Given how experience the Rams are, and the fact that this team did win in all in 2021, could give them an advantage over the Broncos in Super Bowl LXI. Our predictions finish off with the Rams beating the Broncos by seven points in Super Bowl LXI.