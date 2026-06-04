NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely Super Bowl matchups after major trades

Now that two more major trades are in the books, the NFL hierarchy has changed just a little bit ahead of the summer months here in the 2026 NFL Offseason. We have seen a ton of insane moves this offseason, as the recent deals for AJ Brown and Myles Garrett were not the first.

You do get the sense that front offices that know they're teams are on the cusp are not afraid to make that move to get over the hump. It's an arms race at this point, and seeing as how many talented teams there are across the league, there could endless scenarios that take place during the season.

With the Brown and Garrett trades finalized, and those two superstar players on new teams, let's roll out a fresh power rankings where we rank the most likely Super Bowl LXI matchups for this season.

Ranking the most likely Super Bowl LXI matchups following recent blockbuster trades

5. Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions

I really like the Detroit Lions, and I am of the opinion that what we saw last year was an outlier. This team did win 15 regular season games in 2024 and also did advance to the NFC Championship Game back in 2023.

On paper, this is a top-4 team, as the roster really isn't missing much of anything. The Denver Broncos likely would have made it to the Super Bowl had Bo Nix not broken his ankle. Another team among the most talented in the league, Denver swung a major trade for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who just so happened to be the exact type of playmaker they were missing on offense.

4. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

This would be a rematch of Super Bowl LVI back during the 2021 NFL Season. Both Cincinnati and Los Angeles are capable of making it to the big game. The Rams are pretty self-explanatory. They invested big-time on defense, not only adding Garrett, but also adding Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

The front office identified the biggest needs and went out and addressed them as strongly as possible. Given how good this team was in 2025, adding three legitimate impact players should thrust the Rams to the top of the Super Bowl favorites for 2026.