2026 NFL Predictions: 5 non-playoff teams from 2025 set to return this year

New Orleans Saints

I'm going to continue riding with the New Orleans Saints as one of my breakout teams in 2026. New Orleans won four of five games to end the 2025 season and saw rookie quarterback Tyler Shough really show some nice progress down the stretch.

In the offseason, the front office shored up the offensive line with David Edwards, an above-average guard, and gave Shough a new weapon in Travis Etienne. If that was not enough, New Orleans took wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the defense, led by Brandon Staley, was a sneaky-good unit in 2025.

If you combine all of this with the NFC South being the weakest division in football, it's not hard to see why the Saints could be the winner in 2026. Heck, eight wins was enough for the division title in 2025, and the Saints finished with six, so they were in range.

Baltimore Ravens

If not for some mounting injuries at the beginning of the season, the Baltimore Ravens absolutely would have made the playoffs. With Jesse Minter, a defensive mastermind, installed as the new head coach, the Ravens should instantly be better on that side of the ball.

And while we are kind of banking on roster health here, we can't also pretend like the Ravens haven't been one of the best teams in the league for years now. Baltimore is primed to return to the postseason in 2026.

Cincinnati Bengals

A defensive overhaul was just what the Cincinnati Bengals needed. With Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, and Bryan Cook all added to the defense, the Bengals have finally seemed to figure this thing out.

As long as Joe Burrow can remain on the field, the Bengals will have an elite offense, and like the Lions and Cowboys, all this team needs is a competent, average defense to win a ton of games. After missing the playoffs three years in a row, the Bengals see that streak come to an end in 2026.