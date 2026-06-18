2026 NFL Predictions: 5 Super Bowl dark-horse teams that could shock the world

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints would definitely be the least likely of this group, but we're also arguing for dark-horse teams, so you never know. The Saints won four of five games to end the 2025 season and saw then-rookie quarterback Tyler Shough stack together some solid performances.

A year two jump is not out of the question for Shough, as he does appear to have a complete skill set at the position. The Saints added a good bit of help on offense with guard David Edwards, running back Travis Etienne, and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

The offense is now rather complete on paper, and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley has been quite good on that role before. It would take a lot going in their favor for this to happen, but it's not impossible.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars won 13 games last year, so you might look at them right now as being a contender. However, losing Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency is going to hurt, and even if those two would have re-signed, the roster still needs a bit of work.

The Houston Texans were also aggressive this offseason in improving their squad, so the Jags might actually be the second-best team in the AFC South right now. A Super Bowl run would absolutely mean that quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustains that insane level of play in the back half of 2025 for much of 2026.

It would also have to mean that the defense continues to play well. Jacksonville excelled big-time at stopping the run, so the team does have the formula.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have been consistently 'good' for years now. Quarterback Jordan Love has won exactly nine games in all three years he's started for the team, but once again, we're left wondering what this team did in the offseason to go from good to great.

The NFC North is also a loaded division, and the Packers really did not stand out last year. Despite all of the stability this franchise has, deep playoff success has evaded them, mostly. A potential Super Bowl run would not be the most shocking thing, but I'm not sure many immediately think of the Packers then listing the top contenders.

They're just kind of there in the NFC and have a high floor of success, but there's been little present to indicate that greatness would be on the horizon.