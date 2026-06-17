NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best linebackers for 2026

Many of the best linebackers in the NFL are the ones wearing the green dot, which essentially means that they are hearing the play-calls from the defensive coordinator and relaying that call to the rest of the defense.

It's an insanely tough position to play just for that alone, but in many instances, linebackers will also have to not only hold their own in coverage, but they also have to be competent in run defense as well. It could be the toughest position to play on an NFL defense right now if we're being honest.

We're going to power-rank the best linebackers in the NFL for the 2026 season, combining 2025 production and the total body of work from players who have been around for a while. Let's get into it. The coverage data we'll use will be from Pro Football Reference.

Power ranking the league's best linebackers for the 2026 NFL Season

10. Cedric Gray, Tennessee Titans

The 2024 fourth-round pick really broke out a bit in the 2025 season for the Tennessee Titans, starting 16 games and finishing with 164 total tackles. He also added seven tackles for loss but was not a huge factor in coverage for the team.

Perhaps more of a thumper at the position, Gray's breakout season could be something the Titans see take off even more in 2026.

9. Bobby Wagner, Free Agent

Bobby Wagner isn't on a team right now, but he's played in all 17 games in each of the past four seasons. In 2025 for the Washington Commanders, Wagner again filled up the stat sheet, finishing with two interceptions, four passes defended, 4.5 sacks, 162 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits.

Wagner simply isn't a player you want in coverage at this point in his career, as he's slown down a good bit, but we can't ignore the top-tier production we're still getting from the player.

8. Demario Davis, New York Jets

Definitely in a similar boat, Demario Davis stays on the field and flat-out produces. He returned to the New York Jets this offseason and finished with 143 total tackles for the New Orleans Saints in 2025. Davis is one of the smarter players in the NFL and was, as recently as 2023, a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro.