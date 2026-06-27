2026 NFL Predictions: 5 teams guaranteed to win double-digit games

We've already made our predictions for teams we believe are guaranteed to finish with a losing record, so let's turn that around and talk about teams we believe are guaranteed to not only finish with a winning record, but win double-digit games.

We have five teams listed below, but there will surely be more. This isn't going to be an exhaustive list, but it's still a bold prediction, as, in today's NFL, just about anything can happen. Two non-playoff teams from 2024 managed to get to the Super Bowl in 2025, which is wild to think about.

Anyway, let's start making our arguments here. These five teams below will indeed finish with double-digit wins in the 2026 NFL Season.

These five teams are guaranteed to win double-digit games in the 2026 NFL Season

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have gone 10-7, 10-7, and 12-5 over the past three seasons. Oddly enough, Houston began the 2025 NFL Season 0-3, so getting to 12 wins is all that more impressive. While the team does appear to have some long-term uncertainty at the quarterback position with CJ Stroud, the wins speak for themselves.

Stroud has been rather average these past two seasons, but he's still been good enough for Houston to reach at least 10 wins in all three years of his career. Having the best defense in the NFL certainly helps with that.

But the Texans' front office did improve the offense big-time this offseason, adding two starting-caliber offensive linemen, along with running back David Montgomery. On paper, this could be the best team in the AFC, and with this stability that's been established since 2023, it feels like only something catastrophic could derail a double-digit win Texans' season in 2026.

Baltimore Ravens

Despite having a new head coach, the Baltimore Ravens will get to at least 10 wins in the 2026 season. Jesse Minter is now the head coach. He comes over after an very successful stint as the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator, and the thing with today's NFL is that defenses are a lot easier to improve and build up than offenses.

Fortunately for the Ravens, the offense is already set in place with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and a slew of other contributors. The heaviest lift this team has to do is to simply field a not-terrible defense in 2026, which Minter was able to do in 2024 and 2025 with the Chargers.

This will all add up to at least 10 wins this year.