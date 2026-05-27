2026 NFL Predictions: 6 teams guaranteed to finish with a losing record

We're still months away from the official start of the 2026 NFL Season, but it's pretty clear which teams could be among the worst in the league, and the same is true for those teams that could be among the best.

Unfortunately for certain franchises, they simply can't get out of their own way and are continuing to circle the drain, and it doesn't appear like the 2026 season will change that, either. For a ton of reasons, there are already some teams across the league that simply have no shot at finishing with a winning record this year.

There will obviously be more than six, but we've picked the six most obvious teams for 2026 that won't finish with a winning record.

These 6 teams will absolutely finish with a losing record in the 2026 NFL Season

Miami Dolphins

The first two teams on this list could honestly compete for the worst in the league in 2026, but that would then ensure them the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, which could be quite the pick. The Miami Dolphins definitely blew things up this past offseason and are totally rebuilding from the ground up.

With a bottom-5 roster and a massive unknown at quarterback in Malik Willis, the Dolphins really won't have much of a path to more than five wins. Not only is the roster bad and the quarterback an unknown, but a year one coaching staff led by Jeff Hafley also caps what this team could possibly do.

Arizona Cardinals

I would argue that the Arizona Cardinals are a bit worse than the Dolphins, but both teams are in a similar spot. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, not only do they have a bottom-3 roster and quarterback room, but they also happen to be in the NFC West, the best division in football.

I'm not sure it's a stretch to think that the Cardinals could flirt with being the first 0-17 team in the history of the NFL. Where can this team gain an advantage over any opponent this year?