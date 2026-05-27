2026 NFL Predictions: 6 teams guaranteed to finish with a losing record

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have made a ton of moves this offseason, and it truly does feel like this team is on the right track. Bringing in Robert Saleh as head coach, the Titans instantly brought in a strong defensive mind, and already, there is reason to believe in that side of the ball.

Offensively, Brian Daboll is in as the offensive coordinator. Daboll has a pretty strong track record with young quarterbacks, so the odds that Cam Ward makes a leap in year two feel rather high. Despite the Titans clearly being on the right track, the roster itself is still OK at best, as the front office is newer and will need another solid offseason to shore up the remaining roster holes.

Where the Titans may slot into in 2026 could be where the New Orleans Saints were in 2025, for example - a below-average team (not bad) that ended up being rather frisky throughout the season. Tennessee will play spoiler here and there, but this team isn't yet ready to compete.

New York Jets

Another team in a similar situation, the New York Jets have made a ton of roster changes in the Darren Mougey era, including bringing in Geno Smith at quarterback. Both sides of the ball suddenly have solid talent, but as we have seen, Smith at the helm is a recipe for disaster, and it's not clear if Aaron Glenn is a worthwhile head coach.

With three first-round picks in next year's NFL Draft, the Jets are clearly building for that year when a legitimate quarterback prospect could be available, and 2026 could help them reach that goal. Like the Titans, the Jets have enough roster talent to compete in some games and can be frisky, but it's clear that the Jets are building toward something and just aren't there yet.