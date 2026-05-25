NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every AFC South team as offseason continues

The 2026 NFL season is getting closer every day, and it's shaping up to be one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory.

What we saw transpire in the 2026 season was a resurgence of a number of teams that had spent a number of years in the shadows, and with the expected bounce-back of some perennial powerhouses in 2026, fans could be in for one of the most exciting and drama-filled seasons in quite some time.

The AFC South was a lot more competitive in 2025 than many expected it to be. The Jacksonville Jaguars went from having one of the worst records in the league to winning the division and looking like they might be arguably the best team in the NFL late last season.

Even with the Jaguars showing such improvement in 2025, this is shaping up to be another season with unexpected twists and turns in what should be one of the most competitive divisions in football. As OTAs draw near, we're going to take a look at how every team in the AFC South stacks up against each other, and what we can expect in 2026.

NFL Power Rankings: Texans take back AFC South from Jaguars in offseason rankings

4. Tennessee Titans

What the Tennessee Titans have done this offseason has me wondering if they could be one of the biggest surprise teams, not just in the AFC South, but in the NFL as a whole.

Hiring Robert Saleh as their new head coach was a fantastic move on its own, but bringing in Brian Daboll to coach up the offense might have also been a best-case scenario. The Titans now have two of the best minds in the game in their respective categories, and plenty of talent on both sides of the ball to work with.

This has been a huge offseason for the Titans putting talent around young quarterback Cam Ward, and they did exactly that. They went out in free agency and reunited Brian Daboll with Wan'Dale Robinson, also adding to the receiver position with their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State's Carnell Tate.

With the upgrades the TItans made on the defensive front (Jermaine Johnson, John Franklin-Myers, Keldric Faulk, and others), it's difficult to see this team being worse than seven wins. If Ward can take a big jump forward in his overall game, the Titans are a candidate to jump from worst to first.

3. Indianapolis Colts

If there was a competition for which AFC South team made either the most marginal improvements or got worse on paper than they were last year, the Colts and Jaguars would be neck and neck.

The Colts just don't look like a playoff team, and if they are a playoff team, they look like they'll be knocked out rather quickly.

Does anyone out there really love the idea of paying huge money to both Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce? The Colts not only brought those guys back at extremely high price tags, but they also lost a couple of key veterans on the offensive side of the ball with Braden Smith off to the Texans and Michael Pittman Jr. off to the Steelers.

Defensively, there's not much to write home about. The Colts were below average (or worse) in way too many metrics last year, and might be putting too much pressure on Sauce Gardner to really carry that unit.

This team has to stay healthy to reach its "ceiling", and I'm not even sure what that could be.