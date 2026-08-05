2026 NFL Predictions: 8 teams guaranteed to make the playoffs this year

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have made the playoffs and advanced into the Divisional Round in all three years of the CJ Stroud era. It's been some remarkable consistency in this new era. With that said, Stroud has been an average quarterback the past two seasons, and it's beginning to become a problem. Even with Stroud not lighting the world on fire, though, Houston won 12 games last year and somehow found a way to get even better on paper this year.

Even if Stroud is again hovering around that 90 passer rating mark, which has been the case the last two years, Houston still has plenty enough to make the playoffs, as they fielded the league's best defense last year and do have plenty play-making talent on offense.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have gone 11-6 and earned a Wild Card spot in each year of the Jim Harbaugh era. They're not a Super Bowl contender, but rather a very reliable team that knows how to win games. The loss of Jesse Minter is counteracted by the hiring of Mike McDaniel, so I'd say those moves were a wash and the Chargers aren't really better or worse than they were the past two seasons.

Winning another 11 games is in the cards. Getting into the playoffs for a third year in a row feels like a lock.

Los Angeles Rams

Winning 12 games last year and loading up on defense, the Los Angeles Rams should be viewed as the Super Bowl favorite this year. It was hard to envision how an already loaded roster was going to get better, but the Rams figured it out. LA already had the top-ranked scoring offense and decided to add Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie, and Jaylen Watson on defense.

Not only should the Rams be able to win at least 13 games this year, but not making it to the Super Bowl would be a major surprise.