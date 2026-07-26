2026 NFL Predictions: Brand-new playoff predictions with camps beginning

NFC Playoff Teams

#1: Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams traded for Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett, while also signing Jaylen Watson in the offseason. Pairing up two former Kansas City Chiefs at cornerback is an underrated move, but obviously, making the splash for Garrett is something that could push this entire team over the hump.

#2: Detroit Lions

I am someone who cannot quit the Detroit Lions. The Lions have a bounce back season, win between 12-14 games, and take back the NFC North. This team had won 27 regular season games between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, so they know how to win.

#3: Dallas Cowboys

I like the Dallas Cowboys to ride a much-improved defense and a still top-10 scoring offense to an NFC East division title in 2026. The division might only be won with a 10-7 or 11-6 record, but the Cowboys have enough firepower to do so.

#4: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons, I believe, will get some rock-solid quarterback play from Tua Tagovailoa this year. That, coupled with a fierce pass rush and stellar personnel on offense will be enough for the Falcons to win 9 or 10 games and break the losing season and playoff drought streak.

#5: Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks would still be good enough to win any other division, but with how insane we think the Rams will be, Seattle could have to settle for the top Wild Card seed in 2026.

#6: San Francisco 49ers

Could the San Francisco 49ers be the best 3rd place team in NFL history? This team finished in 3rd in the NFC West last year with a 12-5 record...

There is a possibility that becomes the case in 2026.

#7: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were a fun team in 2025, but I am not sure another 11-win season would be enough to win the NFC North. Chicago fields a more well-rounded team, but with the Lions predicted bounce back, the Bears take the No. 7 playoff seed.

NFC Winner: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams added a ton of talent this offseason in a very clear 'boom or bust season.' We have seen this team win the Super Bowl under similar circumstances back in the 2021 season, when the roster was truly star-studded, and I do believe another championship is on the table, as the similarities between that year and this year are insane.

Super Bowl Champion: Los Angeles Rams defeat Denver Broncos

I really don't see many more realistic Super Bowl scenarios than this, to be honest. The conference championship losers from one year ago each get to the Super Bowl for the 2026 season, with the Rams coming out on top.

The Rams are the best team in the NFL right now, sporting the best roster, a top-2 coaching staff, and quite literally everything a team needs t o win it all. Los Angeles is our updated Super Bowl champion.