1 burning question each NFC team must answer as training camps begin

Training camps are ramping up across the NFL, which means the 2026 NFL Season is coming into view. As camps begin, preseason games will follow, and soon after that, the regular season hits.

We are not too far off from real football, folks. The home-stretch is here. This last chunk of the offseason is when teams begin to build their identity for the coming season and also make some brutal roster decisions as well.

And, unfortunately, this is the part of the offseason where injuries begin to pile up. It's a part of the game, but sad nonetheless. Let's get into one burning question each NFC team must answer as camps begin.

1 burning question that each NFC team has to answer as training camps begin

NFC North

Chicago Bears - Will the new-ish look defense be enough to turn that unit around?

The Chicago Bears didn't do any sort of total defensive makeover, but much of the secondary looks different, and Devin Bush essentially replaced Tremaine Edmunds on defense. The Bears defense did excel at taking the ball away in 2025, but they left a lot of meat on the bone defending the pass and run.

Chicago may have to trade some of their turnovers for a more efficient operation on a down-to-down basis.

Green Bay Packers - What happens with the pass rush while Micah Parsons is out?

The Green Bay Packers didn't even get to the quarterback all that well last year with Micah Parsons in the picture. Parsons could miss much of the 2026 season, so whatever the Packers plan on doing in trying to get to the quarterback is going to be a huge talking point as the offseason finishes up.

Minnesota Vikings - Does Kyler Murray present a good enough option to push this team over the edge?

The Minnesota Vikings did win nine games last year with bottom-3 quarterback play, so even if Kyler Murray is a top-20 player at the position, they should win more, right?

There might not be enough wins to go around in the loaded NFC, but bringing Murray in was the right move for this team.

Detroit Lions - Will the defense get figured out?

The Detroit Lions ranked just 22nd in points allowed per game on defense in 2025 and went just 2-4 over their final six games. During that stretch, they allowed 31, 30, 41, 29, 23, and 16 points to their opponents.

Simply put, getting the defense situated and at least playing at an average tick is a must if they hope to return to the playoffs.