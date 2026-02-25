2026 NFL Predictions: Early predictions for each division winner

NFC North - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions, for the second year in a row, struggled with injuries on the defensive side of the ball. On paper, this is absolutely one of the most talented teams in the NFL, and I just have a hard time believing the Lions are only going to win nine games again. The front office is strong, and Dan Campbell's leadership is off the charts.

If there was any team primed to bounce back in 2026, it's the Lions. Expect a few more wins from 2025 into 2026 and a return to the top of the NFC North.

NFC South - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints finished the 2025 season on a strong 4-1 pace, and Tyler Shough truly played well. The year two jump could be coming for Shough, and if the Saints can add another weapon or two, that offense would be rather complete.

But the bigger story might be the sneaky-good defense and their chances at a breakout under Brandon Staley, who did one heck of a job in 2025 as the defensive coordinator.

NFC East - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have already made key changes on the defensive side of the ball, notably bringing in Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator. Parker was with Vic Fangio and the Philadelphia Eagles the past two seasons and is going to bring a lot of that into Dallas.

With the Cowboys already sporting an elite offense, this team might truly only be a handful of additions on defense away from winning double-digit games. With the best quarterback in the division as well, it'd be a bad idea to sleep on the Cowboys.

NFC West - Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were in the driver's seat to win the NFC West in 2025 until they weren't. Los Angeles has the cap space and NFL Draft picks to aggressively fill roster holes in the offseason, and with Matthew Stafford clearly having a lot left in the tank, the Rams are going to surpass the Seattle Seahawks and regain control of the NFC West.