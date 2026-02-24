Lions go crazy to return atop the NFC in latest 7-round NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions, despite winning 15 games in 2024, fell back down to earth a bit and won just nine games in 2025, totally missing the playoffs after a short stint atop the NFC North. On paper, this is still one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, but the team has largely struggled to stay healthy.

To add insult, the Lions do have a slew of free agents, so General Manager Brad Holmes and the rest of the front office do have their work cut out for them this offseason. However, this Lions do appear to be a high floor team if nothing else, and I'm not sure a single person would be surprise if this team won 10 or more games in 2026.

In fact, if this mock draft haul actually came true, the Lions would do just that and retake the NFC North crown.

Updated 7-Round Detroit Lions NFL Mock Draft as combine begins

17. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Lions have a slew of free agents along the defensive line this offseason, notably Al-Quadin Muhammad, Marcus Davenport, Roy Lopez, and DJ Reader.

Fortunately, Peter Woods is there for the taking with pick 17. Woods is a versatile player who should be able to line up all over the defensive line, and this simply cannot remain as a one-man wrecking crew with Aidan Hutchinson.

I would personally be floored if Detroit didn't also make a notable free agency investment along the defensive line this offseason.

50. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Not only is the defensive line in a rough spot, but all of Amik Robertson, Avonte Maddos, Arthur Maulet, Jalen Mills, and Rock Ya-Sin are free agents in the secondary. Cornerback is once again an urgent need, so the Lions simply grab the best cornerback left on the board, snagging Chris Johnson from San Diego State.

The Lions are absolutely in a position to draft for need. Many front offices are simply in the business of taking the best player available. Detroit's roster is good enough to where their NFL Draft can be a bit more deliberate.