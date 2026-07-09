2026 NFL Predictions: Every AFC team's best-case scenario this season

AFC East

New England Patriots - Super Bowl champions

The New England Patriots did win the AFC last year but also got throttled in the Super Bowl. While some are fairly looking at the much tougher schedule, there is also a chance that this team is legitimate and can win it all in 2026.

Buffalo Bills - Super Bowl champions

Buffalo could finally get over the hump in 2026, perhaps. We have seen years of playoff heartbreaks, but perhaps the answer was Sean McDermott being replaced at head coach? Joe Brady is now in as the head coach and has been with the franchise, so this small, but also large change could push the team over the hump.

Miami Dolphins - 5 wins

Miami is embracing a rebuild and has a ton of unknowns all over the place. The Dolphins are years away from being a legitimate team at this point, and that's an optimistic timeline if they make all the right moves. The Dolphins could go backwards into five wins with a few bounces going their way.

New York Jets - 7 wins

The New York Jets, in their defense, added a ton of talent this offseason, and there is also a chance that Geno Smith is at least competent in 2026. The Jets could notch seven wins if things begin to fall into place.

AFC West

Denver Broncos - Super Bowl champions

The Denver Broncos were a broken ankle away from perhaps winning it all in 2025, so let's not pretend like this team can't win the Super Bowl. With Jaylen Waddle added to the mix, the sky is truly the limit for this team.

Los Angeles Chargers - Divisional Round appearance

The Los Angeles Chargers have been to the playoffs three times in the Justin Herbert era. In those three games, the Chargers are 0-3 and have seen Herbert play atrocious football. There really isn't anything with this team in its current state that would make us believe 2026 could be much different, but Mike McDaniel being added as the offensive coordinator could help the team get into the second round.

Kansas City Chiefs - AFC Championship Game appearance

I am still rather low on the Kansas City Chiefs, but it does feel like the doubters pay the price sometimes. The roster is flawed, but Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have been unstoppable at times. Kansas City isn't a Super Bowl team in its current state, but getting into another deep playoff run is on the table.

Las Vegas Raiders - 8 wins

I think in an ideal world, the Las Vegas Raiders get a serviceable year from Kirk Cousins and then hand the keys over to Fernando Mendoza in 2027. If Cousins can reach whatever his ceiling is with the Raiders, Vegas could suddenly turn into a competent franchise.

And Klint Kubiak could end up being a solid head coach. At best, the Raiders flirt with a winning record.