3 behemoth NFL trades we want to see happen before 2026 (but probably won't)

This offseason did bring us some major trades, and it does seem like teams are getting more aggressive in trying to build a contender. This is surely going to spill into the 2026 NFL Season, as the trade deadline can bring even more moves.

I am of the belief that Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in the 2020 offseason really spurred this era of roster-building aggression, as teams have not been afraid to make a major move since then.

We've seen major quarterback trades, playmaker trades, and even some big-time defensive players. Let's continue talking about this and cook up three behemoth trades we still want to see this offseason, but are surely not going to happen, unfortunately.

3 big-time NFL trades we want to see happen before 2026, but definitely won't

Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers to the Dallas Cowboys for Jake Ferguson and 3 first-round picks

Can you imagine if this happened? It would be a silly move for the Las Vegas Raiders to make, but that is kind of the point here - we're getting absolutely bonkers. The Dallas Cowboys did seem to have some level of interest in Maxx Crosby earlier this offseason, but that entire situation was a bit of a mess, as Crosby was nearly traded to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks, but the Ravens did back out in the end.

The Cowboys would absolutely put the finishing touches on a Super Bowl roster if they pulled this deal off, mortgaging the future a bit with the three first-round picks, and also including Ferguson in the deal as well. The Raiders would get even more ammo for the future rebuild, which could better line up with this era.

De'Von Achane and Jordyn Brooks to the Denver Broncos for J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Justin Strnad, and a second-round pick

Now we're ramping up the aggression. The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos engaged in a trade earlier this offseason, as the Dolphins sent wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the team for a first and a third-round pick. The Broncos, funnily enough, still do have a roster need that the Dolphins could satisfy, as the inside linebacker room is a weakness right now.

The Broncos re-signed Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, but that duo wasn't very good in 2025 and are now a year older and slower, perhaps, entering 2026. Jordyn Brooks is an All-Pro linebacker who would make the Broncos significantly better and actually put the finishing touches on the defense.

And then, we have De'Von Achane coming in the deal as well. Achane did just sign an extension with the Dolphins, but, financially speaking, Achane's contract is actually tradeable right now. Denver re-signed J.K. Dobbins and drafted Jonah Coleman, but some are still wary of that running back room, as Dobbins' injury history is significant.

Denver parts with Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Strnad, and a second-round pick in a very aggressive haul to land two impact players from the Dolphins.

Jayden Daniels to the Atlanta Falcons for Tua Tagovailoa and 3 first-round picks

This would be quite the move. Jayden Daniels only played in 7 games for the Washington Commanders during the 2025 NFL Season, but he won 12 games as a starter in 2024 and helped lead the team to the NFC Championship Game, clearly displaying a dual-threat ability.

He was also every bit of a franchise quarterback last year, but the injuries in 2025 is a concern. There is always a chance that Daniels simply puts that behind him and stays on the field, and for a team as dysfunctional as the Atlanta Falcons have been at the position, this could be a move worth making.

The Falcons sport one of the more well-rounded offensive units in the NFL, outside of the quarterback position, obviously. Daniels wouldn't have to strain himself to make something happen, as the offensive line is quite good, and he has a trio of flat-out elite weapons in Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

Washington would get Tua Tagovailoa back on the deal and also get 3 first-round picks in the deal. To reinforce all of these trades - none are going to happen unless something wild happens, but it's still fun to whip up some creative ideas.