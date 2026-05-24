2026 NFL Predictions: Predicting 3 big-time trades we still want to see

There have been some notable trade fireworks this offseason. Jaylen Waddle got dealt from the Miami Dolphins to the Denver Broncos, DJ Moore got traded to the Buffalo Bills from the Chicago Bears, and Dexter Lawrence is now in Cincinnati after being traded from the New York Giants.

And just because much of the roster movement is over, it doesn't mean more can't come. There could still be some opportunities for some teams to get involved in some major trades. Perhaps this offseason will get too quiet, leading us to wonder if there are some major trades still in the works.

Let's dive into three more big-time trades that we'd love to see as the 2026 NFL Offseason rolls on.

Predicting three big-time trades that we'd love to see as the offseason rolls on

WR AJ Brown to the New England Patriots

At this point, it almost feels like a matter of time, and unless another team tries to get involved, AJ Brown should end up on the New England Patriots. At least, that's what we've been led to believe for what has felt like months now.

The Philadelphia Eagles have also done a lot of wide receiver-room shuffling this offseason in a clear sign that Brown's time with the team could be ending. Makai Lemon was the team's first-round pick, and other players such as Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown also joined the picture.

The Patriots cut Stefon Diggs after one season and also signed Romeo Doubs in free agency. Doubs isn't a No. 1 target, but he's a big-bodied player and a ready-made No. 2 receiver. With Brown potentially in the picture for the Patriots, they'd join a series of other top AFC teams that made a major trade.

Sure, this trade isn't a guarantee yet, but it feels like it'll happen, and if it does, New England would get a lot better on offense.